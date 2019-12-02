Small earthquake hits area near Mount Rainer National Park

PACKWOOD, Wash. (AP) — People living near Mount Rainier National Park report they felt a small earthquake that hit the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.6 quake hit a spot 13 miles (21 km) southeast of Packwood, an unincorporated community near the park, at 12:31 p.m. Sunday. The quake had a depth of 0.8 miles (1.3 km).

There were no initial reports of damage.