Small-business grants for COVID response

A grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts is accepting applications from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29.

WILTON — A grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts is accepting applications from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29. The program is a partnership between Main Street America and The Hartford.

According to Main Street America’s website, the HartBeat of Main Street grant program will fund solutions that help small-business owners respond and adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it is meant to also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts.

Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be awarded on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis. A minimum of 50 percent of the grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses. As defined by the Small Business Administration, these are minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.

Applicants must employ 20 or fewer full-time employees, including the owner, and must have been in business since Jan. 1, 2019.

Eligible grant expenses include:

Physical improvements to meet reopening requirements relevant to COVID-19.

Equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, such as touchless payment methods or disposable menus.

Rent, payroll and operating expenses.

For more information about the grant program, visit Main Street America’s website. For questions not answered on the website, reach out to hartbeat@savingplaces.org.