Small Texas border town is thoroughfare for migrant children ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 12:28 a.m.
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States.
A smuggler takes migrants, mostly from Central American countries, on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
Migrants families, mostly from Central American countries, walk through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun set, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States.
Migrants families, mostly from Central American countries, walk through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
Unaccompanied minor Kaylee Samantha, 7, who said she came alone from Mexico, gets off of a small inflatable raft onto U.S. soil after being delivered by a smuggler in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She claims she is trying to reach relatives in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
Unaccompanied minor Kaylee Samantha, 7, who said she came alone from Mexico, pauses as she waits to be taken to a border patrol intake area after she got off of a small inflatable raft into U.S. soil by a smuggler in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She claims she is trying to reach relatives in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive.
A young child walks alone through the brush after being smuggled across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
Migrant families coming from Guatemala, wait at a U.S. Border Patrol intake site after they were smuggled on an inflatable raft across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Biden administration says that it's working to address the increase in migrants coming to the border. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House efforts at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the migration.
Smugglers talk to journalists after they delivered a group of migrants across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.
Minors, mostly from Guatemala, wait at a U.S. Border Patrol intake site after they were smuggled on an inflatable raft across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Biden administration says that it's working to address the increase in migrants coming to the border. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House efforts at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the migration.
Migrants, mostly from Guatemala, wait at a U.S. Border Patrol intake site after they were smuggled on an inflatable raft across the Rio Grande river in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House efforts at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the migration. The lights of the Mexican city of Miguel Aleman can be seen in the background.
A group of migrants families from Guatemala, rest was they wait at an intake area set up by the U.S. border patrol in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun set, at least 100 migrants were crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States.
A smuggler paddles a small inflatable raft across the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the U.S. carrying migrant families in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun set, at least 100 migrants crossed through the river by smugglers into the United States.
20 of20
ROMA, Texas (AP) — As darkness sets on the Rio Grande, U.S. Border Patrol agents hear pumps inflating rafts across the river in Mexico. It is about to get busy.
Within an hour, the rafts drop off about 100 people in six trips into the United States, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. All of them wear numbered yellow plastic wristbands that look like they could be used to get into a concert or amusement park, and everyone rips them off and tosses them on the ground after setting foot in the U.S. Large black letters on the wristbands read, “Entregas," or “Deliveries,” apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of migrants they are ferrying across the river that separates Texas and Mexico.