Six motor vehicle burglaries in one night in Wilton

Wilton police are investigating a rash of motor vehicle burglaries.

WILTON — A rash of five motor vehicle burglaries is under investigation by Wilton police.

At least two vehicles were entered, and two more were attempted to be entered, at the Glen Ridge condo complex in Wilton Center. The incidents were reported to police between 8:08 and 11:08 a.m. on April 22. According to police, only $2 was taken from one of the vehicles, which were all from addresses near one another.

Police are reviewing video of two suspects attempting to enter one of the vehicles.

Across town, another vehicle was broken into on Downe Lane. Police said nothing was taken. That incident was reported at 7:47 a.m. on April 22.