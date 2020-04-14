Six homes sell in Wilton, three over $1 million

200 Belden Hill Road, Wilton 200 Belden Hill Road, Wilton Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Six homes sell in Wilton, three over $1 million 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 3 through April 9.

18 Hunting Ridge Lane: Leonard J. and Julianne M. Higgins to Vadin Gellerman, $1,350,000.

299 Ridgefield Road: Meiyan Duan to Carolyn Durand, $1,150,000.

21 Wicks End Lane: David F. and Elizabeth N. Pennino to Kaybank NA, $0 (zero).

26 Lovers Lane: Emily A. Tyler to Kathryn L. and Bradford Scheller, $149,470. (Quit Claim Deed)

759 Ridgefield Road: Steven M. Iuliucci to Terence and Francesca Nolan, $450,000.

200 Belden Hill Road: 200 Belden Hill Road, LLC to Michael Riccione and Dana Gnerre, $1,550,000.