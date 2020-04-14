https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Six-homes-sell-in-Wilton-three-over-1-million-15199767.php
Six homes sell in Wilton, three over $1 million
Photo: Contributed Photo
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 3 through April 9.
18 Hunting Ridge Lane: Leonard J. and Julianne M. Higgins to Vadin Gellerman, $1,350,000.
299 Ridgefield Road: Meiyan Duan to Carolyn Durand, $1,150,000.
21 Wicks End Lane: David F. and Elizabeth N. Pennino to Kaybank NA, $0 (zero).
26 Lovers Lane: Emily A. Tyler to Kathryn L. and Bradford Scheller, $149,470. (Quit Claim Deed)
759 Ridgefield Road: Steven M. Iuliucci to Terence and Francesca Nolan, $450,000.
200 Belden Hill Road: 200 Belden Hill Road, LLC to Michael Riccione and Dana Gnerre, $1,550,000.
