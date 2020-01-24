Six homes sell in Wilton for the week of Jan. 17

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 17 through Jan. 23.

18 Forest Lane: Daisy A. Smith to Andrew J. McLaughlin and Gracia T. Willis, $667,500.

65 Old Kings Highway: Kevin M. and Nicole Jackson to Sammy J. and Meghan E. Carrasquillo, $782,500.

251 Catalpa Road: Edward and Jeffrey Isler, Co-Trustees to John and Virginia Higgins, $292,500. (Trustee Deed)

251 Catalpa Road: Estate of Martin Isler to John and Virginia Higgins, $292,500.

447 Thayer Pond Road: David L. and Sherry A. Walsh to Matthew R. Nelson, $849,000.

68 Saint Johns Road: Neil Kleinfeld and Carole Young-Kleinfeld to Bryan K. Beatty and Yibing Cai, $830,000.

41 Village Walk: Kenneth G. and Lori J. Kaine to Ellen Villasenor, $209,000.