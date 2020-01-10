https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Six-Wilton-houses-sell-at-start-of-the-new-year-14965338.php
Six Wilton houses sell at start of the new year
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9.
49 Wilton Woods Road: ARLP Trust 5 Tr. to Minerva Villar and Agueda Arias, $560,000.
55 Ruscoe Road: Sharon B. Sweeney to Cynthia Karamitis, $717,000.
27 Wilton Crest: Louis and Rosemarie Promuto to Aditi Joshi, $418,355.
226 Branchbrook Road: Estate of Helen Frances Ralph to Michael Belanger and Emily Ruth Hernberg, $439,900. (Executor’s Deed)
96 Old Mill Road: Paul Leibfried and Laura Harrigan to Jonathan and Jessica Damato, $800,000.
66 Cedar Road: Eric Lee and Angela Wical to American International Relocation Solutions, $915,000.
