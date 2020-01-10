Six Wilton houses sell at start of the new year

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9.

49 Wilton Woods Road: ARLP Trust 5 Tr. to Minerva Villar and Agueda Arias, $560,000.

55 Ruscoe Road: Sharon B. Sweeney to Cynthia Karamitis, $717,000.

27 Wilton Crest: Louis and Rosemarie Promuto to Aditi Joshi, $418,355.

226 Branchbrook Road: Estate of Helen Frances Ralph to Michael Belanger and Emily Ruth Hernberg, $439,900. (Executor’s Deed)

96 Old Mill Road: Paul Leibfried and Laura Harrigan to Jonathan and Jessica Damato, $800,000.

66 Cedar Road: Eric Lee and Angela Wical to American International Relocation Solutions, $915,000.