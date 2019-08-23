Six Wilton homes sell, one took four years

90 Cannon Road was on the market for four years.

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

31 Freshwater Lane: Brian and Brenda Lewis to Brian and Mariam Magda, $515,000.

90 Cannon Road: Robert and Kathleen Mitchell to Ryan Johnson and Jessica Goldman, $1,275,000.

22 Fawn Ridge Lane: Robert A. Notargiacomo to Lucy C. Gallo, $435,000.

334 New Canaan Road: Robert Devellis, Trustee to Thomas and Marianne Lowell, $855,000. (Trustee Deed)

83 West Meadow Road: Brian and Torie Clancy to Randall S. II, and Courtney Hiller, $933,000.

28 Mountain Road: US Bank, NA, Tr. to Vinod Pilla, $348,900.