https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Six-Wilton-homes-sell-two-took-four-years-14373374.php
Six Wilton homes sell, one took four years
Photo: Contributed Photo /
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.
31 Freshwater Lane: Brian and Brenda Lewis to Brian and Mariam Magda, $515,000.
90 Cannon Road: Robert and Kathleen Mitchell to Ryan Johnson and Jessica Goldman, $1,275,000.
22 Fawn Ridge Lane: Robert A. Notargiacomo to Lucy C. Gallo, $435,000.
334 New Canaan Road: Robert Devellis, Trustee to Thomas and Marianne Lowell, $855,000. (Trustee Deed)
83 West Meadow Road: Brian and Torie Clancy to Randall S. II, and Courtney Hiller, $933,000.
28 Mountain Road: US Bank, NA, Tr. to Vinod Pilla, $348,900.
View Comments