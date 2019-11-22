https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Six-Wilton-homes-change-hands-14855181.php
Six Wilton homes change hands
The following property transfers were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, 2019.
157 Old Kings Highway: Jessica H. Goldman and Ryan P. Johnson to John P. and Maura Morash, $739,000.
72 Village Walk: Emile N. Boulard to Carolina Crespo, $258,000.
350 Thayer Pond Road: Charles C. and Betty W. Thomas to Jon and Cintia Valeria Cavallo, $900,000.
106 Glen Side: Cleveland C. Kern, Jr. and Carol R. Kern to Rhoda F. Roberts, $400,000.
8 Tall Trees Lane: Barry T. Betts to Jill E. Bakken, $105,000 (quitclaim seed).
8 Tall Trees Lane: Dale W. Betts to Jill E. Bakken, $105,000 (quitclaim deed).
125 Chicken Street: Ronald P. and Christine A. Brault to Michael and Heather N. Lindauer, $659,000.
