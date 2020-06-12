Sioux Falls man accused of threatening to kill woman, child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend and their 2-year-old child and sexually assault the woman.

The 29-year-old man is facing a long list of charges, including false imprisonment and aggravated assault, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment shortly before midnight Wednesday where the man had argued with the woman and then grabbed a gun and threatened her and their child, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The Argus Leader reports the 30-year-old woman made a comment about calling police, so he took her phone.

Clemens says eventually she and the child were able to get out of the apartment and hid outside until police arrived. Police say the woman may have been hit or punched, but she did not require medical attention.