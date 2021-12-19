Sioux City officials: Stopping for school buses is required

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City Community School District officials are sounding the alarm over the growing number of motorists driving around school buses while they’re stopped to drop off or pick up children.
The Sioux City Journal reports that state law requires drivers to remain stopped while school bus lights are flashing and the stop arm is out. Sioux City transportation supervisor Chris Wellenstein said he is receiving reports of two to three violations per week this school year, compared to one every other week or one every three weeks in previous years.