Signs of trouble emerge in talks on late Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers hoped to start wrapping up the state budget Thursday, but Senate Republican leaders issued an ominous statement about a potential deadlock one week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed.

Overnight negotiations produced an early morning email to reporters from Erica Clayton Wright, communications director for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, saying Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's push for greater education spending had become a problem.