Weir Farm snowdrops are a welcome harbinger of spring, which comes on March 19. While it's been a quiet winter, it's always possible we could get a substantial snowstorm around Easter, which is April 12 this year.

WILTON — It’s not officially spring — that happens on March 19 — but a field of snowdrops has bloomed at Weir Farm reminding us it’s not far off.

Snowdrops (Galanthus) are among the earliest spring bulbs to bloom, often popping up through snow.

Native to the Alpine regions, according to the website creativecountryside.com, some believe they were brought to the U.S. by monks.

As with many things, the folklore is contradictory. Some believe the snowdrop to be a harbinger of bad fortune, even death, while others believe it represents hope and purity.

There is also the thought that the white flower symbolizes the strengthening sunlight that grows brighter as the days grow longer.