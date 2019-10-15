Shuckerow plans to manage Sullivan re-election campaign

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Matt Shuckerow, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's former press secretary, has announced plans to manage Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's re-election campaign.

Dunleavy's administration had previously announced Shuckerow would be leaving.

Before joining the administration, Shuckerow worked for Sullivan. He also has worked for Rep. Don Young and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Sullivan faces re-election next year. He was elected in 2014, after defeating then-Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat.

The state Democratic party last week announced it had endorsed independent Al Gross in the race.

Shuckerow made the announcement in an email late Monday.