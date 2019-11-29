Shopping event supports Wilton’s Circle of Care

Circle of Care, which runs a 5K in Wilton Center each year, will benefit from a Sip & Shop event at The Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Westport on Dec. 5. Based in Wilton, Circle of Care provides practical and emotional support to families facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer.

Numerous Wilton businesses and business people will support the Circle of Care in its Fourth Annual Sip & Shop benefit at The Christ & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The church, at 75 Church Lane, Westport will be filled with artisan crafts, jewelry, clothing unique gift items and, of course, delicious food and drinks.

Among the Wilton businesses that will be attending are Saltbox Press, Snappy Gator, Nod Hill Soap, Exude Fitness, MoKat Creations, and Why Not Wines. There are also local connections for The Primping Place, Fleurish and Rodan & Fields.

Similar to last year’s event, entertainment will be provided which includes music from Cagi and Syd, and psychic readings by Liza Casatelli Mariani. Santa Claus will drop in from noon to 4 p.m.

Photographer Justin Baird will also be on hand and Tori Santos of Fleurish will decorate the room with arrangements.

Circle of Care, based in Wilton, is a non-profit organization that offers programs and services to support children with cancer and their families.

“I am so excited that the vision I had four years ago has morphed into something so grand,” said Janet Montalbano, of Let’s Make Up. “Every year I have had to locate larger venues to accommodate all of the merchants and attendees. I want to thank everyone in advance for making this event such a phenomenal success, exceeding all of my expectations.”

Montalbano’s goal for 2019 is to raise $20,000 for Circle of Care.

Additional merchants this year include American Flora, Charter My Searay, Emmy Starr Designs, Groove, Hip V, J. Hilburn, Kathryn Lee Fitzgerald, LimeLife by Alcone, Nancy’s Color Studio, Proctor Woodturning, Roost Candle Company, Shivani’s Pottery, Stacy’s Succulents, SK Stacks, The Queens Beads, The Style Shed, Vermont Hemp Health, Go Pure.

Donating food for this event are Susan Kane catering, AS Fine Foods Westport, and Dave’s Planet Pizza Truck.