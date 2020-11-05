‘Shop Wilton’ offers contests, prizes, bargains

WILTON — Discounts, contests, and prizes are on the menu at Wilton stores and shops for the month of November, encouraging customers to help small businesses by shopping local this holiday season.

“Shop Wilton Week,” sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, begins Monday, Nov. 9, and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 15.

During this time, participating retailers are offering a variety of daily specials and promotions.

The Chamber is also holding two contests with prizes for the entire month of November.

In the “Shopping Postcard” contest, shoppers may pick up a special postcard at participating Wilton retailers.

Each time a shopper spends more than $25, they will receive a stamp.

After accumulating five stamps (can include multiple visits to the same store), shoppers can submit their completed postcards to any participating store to be entered to win items from local businesses.

For super shopping sleuths, the second contest is an interactive “Where’s Waldo” type game.

To play, each participating retailer will have a special QR code hidden somewhere in their store. Find the QR code, answer a question, then snap a picture at a local shop, and tag it on @enjoywilton on Instagram.

Two shoppers will be randomly drawn to win a $50 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. Winners will be announced on Dec. 4.

“I think Shop Wilton Week is a great idea. It’s been a tough year for everybody, ” said Megan Abrahamsen, owner of clothing boutique Blue Star Bazaar at 237 Danbury Road.

During Shop Wilton Week, Blue Star Bazaar is offering discounts on a variety of items, such as hats and scarves, and will feature an item on special each day. “A lot of times, people don’t think of Wilton as a shopping destination, but there are a lot of businesses here in Wilton,” Abrahamsen said.

Big boost

Business during the pandemic has been slow for many retailers, and customers doing their holiday shopping locally could be a big boost to keep them in operation.

In an effort to provide efficient customer service, many local shops are offering curbside pickup and free delivery, serving customers with no contact.

One new business in Wilton, Glow Beauty Bar by Jenn, has been open for only one month in its location at Sola Salon in Wilton River Park.

Its owner, Jenn Ryan, is hoping new customers will drop by during Shop Wilton Week. “I chose to open my shop in Wilton because I love the location and fell in love with all the shopping and restaurants in the area,” said Ryan. Glow Bar is offering a week of specials including on spray tans, moisturizing treatments, tanning products, and CBD treatments.

BChic women’s clothing store, at 78 Old Ridgefield Road, is also offering daily specials during Shop Wilton Week, according to owner Erica Malhotra, including discounts and free face masks for those who spend $100 or more over the weekend.

Nothing says the holidays like creamy rich chocolate and Sweet Pierre’s in Wilton River Park, has Shop Wilton Week covered with a tasty bargain or treat every day including discounts and a free candy.

“Any little thing helps. I hope Shop Wilton Week can spark something in everyone’s mind to shop local,” said Nancy Saxe, the owner of Sweet Pierre’s.

At Signature Style gift shop at 72 Old Ridgefield Road, they are giving discounts on items throughout the store with a few exclusions. They are also holding “flash” sales throughout the week. For more details about the flash sales, visit #sigstyle on Instagram.

River Road Gallery at 21 River Road, next to Starbucks, is giving away a colorful photo frame for customers buying a custom framing project.

All week, Happy Hands Art & Pottery in Wilton River Park is giving a discount on “pottery to go” for people who want to make pottery crafts at home.

Pet Pantry Warehouse at 3 Godfrey Place is having a special on Bravo treats along with other specials throughout the month.

Wilton Hardware and Local Soul, an artisan gift shop will also be offering specials throughout Shop Wilton Week.

For the full list of stores participating in Shop Wilton Week, and for additional retailers interested in participating, enail info@wiltonchamber.com.

