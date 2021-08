LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in gunfire outside a Louisiana nightclub — and it’s not clear whether it was during a parking lot shootout or when people shot at a moonlighting city officer and he fired back, Louisiana State Police said.

“There’s no way to know who shot who,” State Trooper Thomas Gossen told The Advocate on Sunday. “There were so many people shooting that we have no clue. It was only one officer involved.”