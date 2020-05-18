Shooting victim identified as 19-year-old Missoula man

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim in a western Montana shooting during an apparent drug robbery as a 19-year-old Missoula man.

Jonathon D. Wallack died Saturday, five days after he was found lying in a road in the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula, The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said.

Suspect Zakai Houcks, 20, was being held on a $2 million bond for suspected deliberate homicide.

Houk, who also goes by Kai William, was scheduled to be arraigned June 1. His public defender could not be reached immediately for comment.

A witness who was in a car with Houck and Wallack on the night of the shooting told investigators that Houck shot Wallack twice in the head after attempting to purchase hash oil from the victim, according to court documents reported by the Missoulian.

Wallack was found by a resident and had been hospitalized in critical condition before dying.