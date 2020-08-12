Shooting at Louisiana hospital prompts manhunt

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man was shot and wounded at a Louisiana hospital Wednesday morning in what police called an active shooter situation.

Shreveport police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams made their way to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One man was shot in the leg, police spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite told news outlets. She said the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said they are searching for Taniel Cole, 41, who is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear whether Cole is still at the hospital.

About two dozen squad cars were at the scene by 7 a.m.