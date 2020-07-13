Sheriff's officials: No eyewitnesses to Wyoming shooting

ALCOVA, Wyo. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in Wyoming continue to investigate a fatal shooting but say they aren't aware of any eyewitnesses.

The shooting happened late Friday at a trailer home in Alcova, a community near Alcova Reservoir about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Casper.

The man shot owned the home. Deputies who'd heard about a fight arrived to find people trying to help the wounded man. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials haven't released the victim's name but the shooter was cooperative, Natrona County sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Monday.

Deputies confiscated a handgun, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.