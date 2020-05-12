Sheriff's office looking for suspect in Missoula shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Missoula County deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The victim was found laying in the road in the Miller Creek area southwest of Missoula on Monday evening with multiple gunshot wounds, said sheriff's spokesperson Jeannette Smith.

Officers are searching for Zakai Houck, 20. also known as Kai William, as a person of interest in the shooting. He is 5 feet, 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall and 150 pounds (68 kilograms) with brown eyes and brown hair. He is considered armed and dangerous, Smith said.