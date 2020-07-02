Sheriff's deputy in Ohio charged with assault on jail inmate

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy was indicted Thursday and charged with kicking a restrained man in the head as the offender was being admitted into the county jail.

Sgt. Jesse Franklin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000 and six months in jail. Sheriff Jim Neil said Franklin has been suspended without pay as a disciplinary case is brought.

“As sheriff of Hamilton County, I am outraged and shocked by this egregious conduct," Neil said in a statement. “These actions are inconsistent with our training and will not be tolerated under my watch.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the incident occurred June 9. Nick Ballanchino had been arrested by Cincinnati police and taken to the jail, where he put up resistance to being searched by deputies. Ballanchino was wrestled to the floor by several deputies and handcuffed. It was at that point that video showed Franklin kicking the inmate's head.

An attorney for Ballanchino could not immediately be identified.