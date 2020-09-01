https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Sheriff-Man-charged-after-girl-accidentally-15531629.php
Sheriff: Man charged after girl accidentally shoots herself
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man was arrested a week after a 4-year-old girl found his gun and accidentally shot herself, authorities said.
Clifton Harris Jr., 22, was charged Monday with cruelty to a juvenile, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Harris and a woman were asleep on Aug. 24 when they heard a loud boom and found the girl holding Harris' gun as blood dripped down her forehead.
Authorities said the child's wounds weren't life-threatening. It's unclear whether the child is related to Harris.
When deputies arrived, Harris had hidden the gun inside a refrigerator, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It's unclear whether Harris had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
