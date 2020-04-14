Sheriff: Inmate who became pregnant behind bars out on bond

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate who is facing a murder charge and became pregnant after she said she had a “quickie” with another inmate has been released from jail on bond, authorities said.

A court order signed Friday reduced Jessica Aldridge's bond from $200,000 to $100,000, The Natchez Democrat reported. She was released Monday.

According to the order, Aldridge has to stay at home, wear an electronic monitoring device and pay the device's monthly service fee. No one can visit Aldridge and she cannot use social media, the internet or phone, the order said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten previously said trusted female inmates at the Adams County Jail were allowed to leave their cells to perform cleaning duties under supervision. Aldridge told investigators she was cleaning the stairwell, saw an unidentified male inmate in the laundry room and had sex with him, which she described as a “quickie,” Patten said.

The sex was consensual and no guards were involved, Patten said.

Aldridge had been held at the jail after being charged with murder in the 2019 death of her boyfriend, 41-year-old Joseph Cupit.

Aldridge said she and Cupit got into an argument on March 17, 2019, and he choked her, Patten previously said.

Patten said Cupit was getting into his vehicle to leave when they continued arguing and Aldridge shot him. Witnesses said Aldridge fired from the house and was not in any immediate danger, Patten said.

Aldridge's next court date is scheduled for June 11. It's unclear whether Aldridge's attorney was available to comment on her behalf.