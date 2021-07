LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in southcentral Montana continued searching Tuesday for an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard, took the guard's gun and car keys and escaped in a stolen minivan.

Jordon Earl Linde, 34, is believed to have stayed in the Livingston-Shields Valley area after escaping from custody in Park County at about 11 p.m. Sunday night, Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a social media post.