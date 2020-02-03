Shanghai Composite index plunges 8.7% as market reopens

China's Shanghai Composite index plunged 8.7% as financial markets reopened Monday amid news the outbreak of a deadly virus has spread further.

Other markets also fell sharply, with Taiwan's benchmark down 2.8%. The declines followed a day of bloodletting on Wall Street.

Chinese authorities reported the number of people infected by the virus first found in Wuhan has risen above 17,000 as of Sunday night. The virus has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.