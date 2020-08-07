https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Seventeen-vehicles-stolen-on-eve-of-used-car-lot-15467534.php
Seventeen vehicles stolen on eve of used car lot opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Seventeen vehicles were stolen in Grand Rapids, spoiling a weekend grand opening for a used car business, police and the owner said.
“I feel violated,” said Don Miller, owner of Autowest of Grand Rapids.
Thieves threw rocks through a window late Thursday or early Friday and grabbed keys to all 60 vehicles, Miller said.
Seventeen were stolen, he said. The value of the loss is estimated at $300,000.
Security cameras were not recording video at the time of the break-in, WOOD-TV reported.
