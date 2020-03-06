Seven real estate sales in Wilton
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 28 through March 5.
58 West Meadow Road: Matthew J. Criscuolo to Robert J. and Kate Stegmeier, $705,000.
37 Millstone Road: Shane H. and Heather L. Kreter to Carlo and McKenzie Lee Johnson, $600,000.
67 Blue Ridge Road: Geneve E. and Mark H. Maljanian to AV Legacy Properties, LLC, $250,000.
189 Westport Road: Frederick and Laurie J. English to Mary Tournas, $725,000.
26 Lovers Lane: Richard K. Smith to Kathryn L. and Bradford Sheller, $149,470. (Quit Claim Deed)
81 Wilton Crest: Pamela Marie Pooley Revocable Trust to Jonathan Coico, $130,000. (Trustee Deed)
38 Pheasant Run: Estate of Emily Resen to Pheaasant Development, LLC, $400,000. (Conservator’s Deed)