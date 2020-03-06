Seven real estate sales in Wilton

58 West Meadow Road, Wilton 58 West Meadow Road, Wilton Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Seven real estate sales in Wilton 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 28 through March 5.

58 West Meadow Road: Matthew J. Criscuolo to Robert J. and Kate Stegmeier, $705,000.

37 Millstone Road: Shane H. and Heather L. Kreter to Carlo and McKenzie Lee Johnson, $600,000.

67 Blue Ridge Road: Geneve E. and Mark H. Maljanian to AV Legacy Properties, LLC, $250,000.

189 Westport Road: Frederick and Laurie J. English to Mary Tournas, $725,000.

26 Lovers Lane: Richard K. Smith to Kathryn L. and Bradford Sheller, $149,470. (Quit Claim Deed)

81 Wilton Crest: Pamela Marie Pooley Revocable Trust to Jonathan Coico, $130,000. (Trustee Deed)

38 Pheasant Run: Estate of Emily Resen to Pheaasant Development, LLC, $400,000. (Conservator’s Deed)