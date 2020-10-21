Seven new cases of COVID in Wilton; FEMA reimbursement

WILTON — Cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in Wilton and throughout the state.

There have been seven new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Department of Public Health for Wilton since Oct 11.

That brings the total of positive COVID cases in Wilton to 276, with 42 deaths.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced that Wilton has been awarded a FEMA grant of $38,849, representing 75-percent reimbursement of qualified COVID-19 related expenses incurred through March 31, 2020.

The town has also applied to the state for reimbursement of the remaining 25 percent of qualified expenses, according to Vanderslice. Any state reimbursement will be paid from funds the state previously received from the federal government, she said.

Applications have also been made for FEMA and state reimbursement of town and education qualified COVID-19 costs incurred during the second quarter of calendar year 2020.

Statewide, the COVID infection rate reached 3 percent on Tuesday, Oct. 20, continuing a steady rise that one health expert considers “a little shocking.”

The jump to 3 percent came after the state’s infection rate rose from 1.7 percent to 1.9 percent over the weekend.

“We’re very concerned,” said Dr. Gregory Buller, chairman of medicine and associate chief medical officer at Bridgeport Hospital. “A 3-percent infection rate right now translates into more hospitalization a few weeks from now. It’s just worrisome.”

Statewide, there were 434 new cases of COVID reported on Tuesday, five deaths and 12 more hospitalizations, which have now reached 217. Just a few weeks ago, hospitalizations were down to 110 before rising to 195 on Monday.

As of Oct. 19, there have been 64,455 cases of COVID reported in Connecticut.

Tara O’Neill and Amanda Cuda contributed to this story.