Settlements grow in Dakotas prescribed burn that got away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Settlements from a lawsuit over a 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire on the South Dakota and North Dakota border have now cost the federal government nearly $900,000.

Two more settlements were filed last week in federal court, bringing the number of resolved claims to nine, the Rapid City Journal reported. The deals were for $170,000 to the Diamond Acre Trust and $7,500 to Jamie Herman.

More settlements are likely. The suit remains open for plaintiffs Eric and Laurie Casper, Robert and Connie Hermann, Ryan Hermann, and the Grand River Cooperative Grazing Association, all of whom were not able to come to terms during a settlement conference last month.

The litigation stems from the Pautre Fire, which started in April 2013 as a prescribed burn by U.S. Forest Service employees on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in the Lemmon, South Dakota area, near the border of the two states. Prescribed burns are used for a variety of purposes, including the control of grass and weed species and the elimination of dry or dead vegetation that could fuel large wildfires.

The burn was intended to cover 210 acres of federally owned land, according to a Forest Service report. Wind blew the prescribed burn beyond its intended area, and it became a wildfire that burned for several days. It destroyed grass that ranchers depended on for their cattle, along with other items including crops and fences.

The fire burned 3,519 acres of federally owned land and 7,160 acres of privately owned land, for a total nearly 17 square miles, according to court documents.

Affected landowners filed multiple lawsuits in 2015 that were eventually consolidated into one case. The lawsuits alleged that the Forest Service made mistakes in its preparation and execution of the prescribed burn, including a failure to heed vital weather information.

The government has not admitted any liability or fault in the nine settlement agreements that have been filed so far.