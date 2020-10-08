‘Service of hope’ affords Wilton community an opportunity to grieve recent deaths

WILTON — Following the loss of three members of the Wilton community, a “service of hope” will be held to offer people the opportunity to join together and grieve.

Members of the Wilton Clergy Association will lead the community in prayers, readings, music and time for reflection on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 225 Danbury Road.

All are welcome to the outdoor program that is expected to last 45 minutes. Masks are required and those attending must bring their own chairs and practice social distancing. Arriving early is suggested to find parking on or off-site.

Questions may be directed to the Rev. Shannon White at Shannon.white@wiltonpresbyterian.org.