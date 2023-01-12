Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2023 Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 3:49 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update released on Thursday showed that “extreme” drought has been virtually eliminated a week after the worst category — “exceptional” — was washed off the map. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California.