Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight North Korean individuals and seven organizations suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance the North’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programs.
The move was largely symbolic considering the lack of financial exchanges and business activities between the rival Koreas. But the steps may still draw an irritated response from North Korea, which last month called South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his government “idiots” and a “wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” after Seoul said it's considering placing more unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang.