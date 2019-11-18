Seniors to hear stories of flying with Earhart

The Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m., in Room A of the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk,

The guest speaker is Anne Fiyalka who will share stories of flying with Amelia Earhart in the 1930s.

The chapter is taking reservations for its annual Christmas Dinner at the Norwalk Inn. Call 203-229-0870 for details.