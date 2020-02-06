Seniors learn of programs at Norwalk Library

WILTON — The Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m. at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road Norwalk.

The speaker will be Cynde Bloom Lahley, a librarian from the Belden Avenue Branch of the Norwalk Library. She will speak on new programs for seniors, and the new cafe called the Blue Teapot where visitors may can sit and enjoy a cup of tea and other refreshments.

All are welcome. For more information, call 203-229-0870.