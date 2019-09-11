Senators pitch Trump on expanded gun background check bill

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate supporters of requiring background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows and over the internet made a fresh pitch Wednesday to President Donald Trump.

GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Chris Murphy of Connecticut cautioned that they did not win Trump's endorsement of their background check bill during their 40-minute telephone conversation with him but depicted the president as engaged and encouraging.

Toomey said Trump has a strong "interest in doing something meaningful" to prevent gun violence but has not endorsed any specific approach. The trio hopes to hear back from the White House on Thursday.

The bill failed in 2013 and many Republicans continue to oppose the idea as an infringement on gun rights.