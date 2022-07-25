Senate vote on auditor criticized as "political theater"

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate Democrats voted in a special session Monday to seek to remove Delaware’s state auditor from office, an action criticized as meaningless “political theater” by the Democratic House speaker.
Senators voted 13-7 for a resolution to hold a joint session of the legislature regarding the removal of Auditor Kathy McGuiness, a Democrat. The resolution must also be approved by the House, but Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said he has no intention of calling his chamber into special session.