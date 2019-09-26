Senate sends Trump stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure would buy additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over President Donald Trump's border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it's not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The measure passed by an 82-15 vote and heads to the White House for Trump's expected signature.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defense measure last week, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.