Senate panel advances bill to punish Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced legislation that would suspend arms transfers to Saudi Arabia and impose sanctions on members of the royal family.

The bill was introduced by the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey. It was sent to the full Senate over the objections of Sen. Jim Risch, the Republican chairman. Risch warned the measure would likely be vetoed by President Donald Trump if it passed Congress.

Anger has grown in Congress about the Trump administration's close ties to the Saudis following the killing of a Saudi dissident, Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee), by agents of the kingdom last year.

Trump has twice vetoed legislation challenging U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia, most recently this week after Congress attempted to stop weapons sales to the kingdom.