Kansas Senate votes to extend COVID emergency, limit Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican-led state Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would extend Kansas' state of emergency while limiting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to direct the pandemic response, as workers sought to speed up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations.
A law enacted in June limits Kelly’s ability to close businesses and allows counties to opt out of health orders she issues. The law and a state of emergency that makes it easier for officials to deal with the pandemic are set to expire Jan. 26. The bill voted on Thursday would extend both through March 31.