Senate gives OK to NC budget with billions in federal aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina government budget proposal heavy on capital projects, saving reserves and tax cuts and distributes over $5 billion in federal COVID-19 aid received preliminary approval on Thursday from the state Senate.
The GOP-controlled chamber voted 32-18 for the two-year plan, which would spend $25.7 billion in state tax dollars next year, or a 3.5% increase compared to the current fiscal year. But budget-writers still had to account for historic amounts of federal relief, as well as a massive $6.5 billion windfall in additional state dollars through mid-2023 announced just last week.