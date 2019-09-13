Senate committee plans hearing on latest body camera bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are making another attempt at regulating public access to police body camera footage.

A study committee made up of lawmakers, police, attorneys and the media has drafted a bill that states that footage is generally subject to the state's open records law.

However, departments could withhold footage featuring minors; victims of violent and sensitive crimes; and subjects with a reasonable expectation of privacy. If a department chooses to release such footage, it would be allowed to blur or conceal subjects' faces.

The measure also would require departments to retain footage for at least 120 days. Footage of deaths, injuries, arrests and use of force would have to be retained until the case is resolved.

The Senate judiciary committee plans to hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday.