Sen Perdue quarantines for virus exposure ahead of GA runoff

Brynn Anderson/AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue was forced into quarantine Thursday in the home stretch of Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoffs, disclosing just five days before the election that he had been exposed to a campaign worker infected with the coronavirus.

Perdue's campaign did not say how long he plans to stay in quarantine, but guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control say those exposed to the virus can resume normal activities after seven days if they have a negative test result.