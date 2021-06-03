Selma-to-Montgomery march camps top list of endangered sites JAY REEVES, Associated Press June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 8:57 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The landmark voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 didn't happen in just one day: Participants spent four nights camping along the roughly 55-mile (89-kilometer) route through Alabama, sleeping in tents and near farm buildings under the watch of guards to prevent white supremacist attacks.
Now threatened by decades of weather and wear, the campsites used by those marchers are among the nation's most endangered historic places, according to a new assessment by a preservation group. The sites, along with 10 other locations in nine states, need immediate attention or risk being lost, according to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation.