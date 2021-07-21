Should pot smoking be allowed on town property? Wilton officials seek community input.

WILTON — Resident input on whether to restrict the use of recreational marijuana on town-controlled properties is going to be sought by the Board of Selectmen over the next few months, with the matter possibly going to a ballot vote.
With private recreational use already legal in Connecticut as of July 1, state policy on public smoking or vaping becomes official on Oct.1. Marijuana will be listed alongside tobacco smoking and vaping, with restricted locations including near doors, windows and air-intake vents of some commercial establishments.