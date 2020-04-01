Seeking ‘heroes in our midst’

The streets of Wilton may be nearly empty, but there are people doing great things during this crisis. We want to hear about them.

WILTON — Do you know someone who’s been a “hero” during this coronavirus pandemic?

Hearst Connecticut Media wants to shine a light on everyday people doing great things during this crisis.

If you know someone (other than yourself), please tell us in 100 to 150 words who they are and what they are doing. Please send a high-resolution photo with your submission to editor@wiltonbulletin.com.