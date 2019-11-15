SeeClickFix in the Wilton wild

Wilton's Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging people to report any problems with trails, parks or athletic fields to SeeClickFix. Signs are posted on the kiosks at all town parks.

Wilton’s Department of Environmental Affairs often uses SeeClickFix to manage park maintenance issues in the town’s parks and open spaces. Many people use the web- and mobile-based platform to report non-emergency neighborhood issues.

To help increase visibility, signs are being added to each park kiosk advising residents to use SeeClickFix to report and track progress of the issues reported. Mike Conklin, director of environmental affairs, said “SeeClickFix is a great tool for my department because the public can provide us with the specific location and a photo of a problem and our staff can respond to the report more efficiently than in the past.”

SeeClickFix is easy to use to report hazardous trail conditions, fallen trees, and and other problems at any time during the day or night. The issue is assigned to the appropriate department for resolution and clear follow-up is required before an item will be closed

For information on how to access SeeClickFix, visit wiltonct.org.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Environmental Affairs at 203-563-0180.