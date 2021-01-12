Lamont sends Guard to D.C. as state prepares for any rallies

As Connecticut law enforcement prepares to protect the state Capitol complex during possible armed protests in the coming days, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday he is authorizing the deployment of more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help protect the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Lamont, who made the authorization at the request of U.S. National Guard officials, said Connecticut's contingent will include members of the military police and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams. Additionally, the state's Air Guard placed its C-130H aircraft on alert in case personnel need to be moved throughout the country.