LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A second person is now charged with murder in the August deaths of two Georgia men whose bodies were found floating in a lake.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff announced Friday that grand jurors had indicted Abbrianna Marie Williams of Pine Mountain on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Marcus Caswell and Travis Lodato.

The dead bodies of 46-year-old Caswell and 31-year-old Lodato were found floating in West Point Lake on two consecutive days in August.

Grand jurors indicted Williams on Monday and Woodruff said she was arrested Thursday. She's also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and making false statements.

Arrested earlier on murder charges was 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of LaGrange. He was also charged with robbery and possessing a gun while committing a felony.

It's unclear how investigators connected Nutt and Williams to the killings. Woodruff said no further arrests are expected.

Both Nutt and Williams are jailed with no bail set. It's unclear if either has a lawyer.

Caswell and Lodato were roommates and investigators said earlier that they had ridden motorcycles to the lake.

Relatives told WSB-TV that the men may have been seeking to meet someone to buy or sell a motorcycle. Caswell and Lodato's bikes were recovered.

The men's bodies were missing wallets, cell phones and jewelry.