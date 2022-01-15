Second gentleman Emhoff acts as public link to White House WILL WEISSERT and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 8:57 a.m.
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks with Christopher Bradshaw, executive director of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, on Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Doug Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States, reacts after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at Union Station in Raleigh, N.C.
FILE - Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks as he visits the Benjamin L. Hooks Job Corps Center in Memphis, Tenn., on May 6, 2021. (Justin Ford/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff kiss during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to light the menorah to celebrate Hanukkah, on Dec. 1, 2021.
FILE - Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden arrive before President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Nov. 15, 2021.
FILE - Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, left, stands with Small Business Administration assistant administrator Natalie Madeira Cofield, left, and Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., center, as they listen to Mike Grather, center, president of Lightlab International, demonstrate equipment during a tour of the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center, a small business incubator, Wednesday, May 5 ,2021 in Allentown, Pa. (Ed Jones/ Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walk off Air Force Two on arrival to Los Angeles, on March 15, 2021.
FILE - Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives for a listening session with staff members at Mary's Center, a community health clinic, in Silver Spring, Md., on March 30, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
14 of14
WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s first second gentleman, Doug Emhoff has attended a U.S. naturalization ceremony in New York, dished up spaghetti and chocolate milk to kids at a YMCA near New Orleans and reminisced with second graders in Detroit about an early job at McDonald's.
Emhoff visited 31 states over the past year, meeting with doctors, parents, community leaders and small-business owners everywhere from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Allentown, Pennsylvania. The most important part of such trips, though, may be making it home in time for dinner, when his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, will toss out that evergreen conversation starter, “How was your day?”
